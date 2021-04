Category: World Published on Monday, 19 April 2021 08:34 Hits: 3

The Kremlin critic is in a critical condition in prison, his allies say. EU foreign ministers meeting for talks about Navalny's ill health demand he receive medical aid.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/eu-says-russia-is-responsible-for-alexei-navalny-s-health/a-57248156?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf