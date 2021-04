Category: World Published on Monday, 19 April 2021 08:10 Hits: 6

The capital is the worst-hit city in India, with new infections threatening to overload the health care system. The country as a whole has reported another record daily rise in cases.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/india-new-delhi-locks-down-as-covid-cases-surge/a-57248044?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf