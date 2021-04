Category: World Published on Monday, 19 April 2021 05:43 Hits: 2

European Union foreign ministers are set to discuss Czech accusations that Russian military agents linked to the 2018 Skripal nerve-agent poisoning in Britain were behind an earlier explosion at a Czech arms depot explosion that killed two people.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/eu-meeting-russian-agents-behind-czech-arms-depot-blast/31210853.html