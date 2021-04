Category: World Published on Monday, 19 April 2021 07:56 Hits: 4

Twelve teams have agreed to join a Super League, but no German clubs are involved at this stage. The move is a direct challenge to UEFA's Champions League and undermines Europe's domestic leagues. Here's the latest:

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/european-super-league-announced-german-teams-not-involved-live-updates/a-57245221?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf