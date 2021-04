Category: World Published on Monday, 19 April 2021 06:27 Hits: 2

The announcement by major European football clubs that they plan to join a breakaway European Super League sparked furious reactions on Sunday, with French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson both issuing statements condemning the breakaway.

