Category: World Published on Monday, 19 April 2021 07:46 Hits: 4

PETALING JAYA: A decision has yet to be made on whether or not there is a need to administer a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, says Khairy Jamaluddin. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/04/19/no-decision-yet-on-need-for-third-dose-of-pfizer-biontech-covid-19-vaccine-says-khairy