Category: World Published on Sunday, 18 April 2021 17:11 Hits: 1

Protesters smeared the Russian embassy wall with blood-like ketchup and politicians on Sunday vowed consequences after the Czech government alleged Russian secret services had orchestrated a fatal explosion in 2014.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/protests--anger-as-prague-digests-spat-with-moscow-14648130