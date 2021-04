Category: World Published on Sunday, 18 April 2021 17:59 Hits: 1

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday (Apr 18) defended the US decision to withdraw from Afghanistan, saying the terror threat had moved elsewhere and that Washington needed to refocus resources on challenges such as China and the pandemic.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/top-us-envoy-terror-threat-has-moved-from-afghanistan-14648036