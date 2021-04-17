Iran Identifies Suspect Behind Natanz Nuclear Site Sabotage

Category: World Published on Saturday, 17 April 2021 19:56 Hits: 7



A recent explosion and power outage at Iran's main Natanz nuclear plant has added a new element of tension, as talks are underway in Vienna to try to save Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with five other world powers.

Iran annouced Saturday that a worker at the facility has been identified as the perpetrator, and added that efforts are underway for his aprehension.

State TV, referring to the Intelligence ministry indicated that "Reza Karimi, the perpetrator of this sabotage... has been identified". It also added that the suspect had fled Iran before last Sunday’s blast which is atributted to the Islamic Republic's arch-enemy Israel.

A red card of the suspect with an "Interpol wanted" sign was shown on state television. The card listed his age as 43. "Necessary steps are underway for his arrest and return to the country through legal channels," the report added.

Meanwhile Iran and the remaining global powers of the 2015 nuclear deal are meeting in Vienna to try to rescue the accord, abandoned unilaterally by Washington three years ago. The talks are potentially complicated by Tehran’s decision to ramp up uranium enrichment and what it called Israeli sabotage at the Natanz nuclear site.

Iran's stands firmly behind the calls by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and demands the removal of all sanctions imposed under former President Donald Trump. "In Tehran, nothing will be accepted but the removal of all sanctions, including those related to the JCPOA (nuclear accord), reimposed and relabeled during the Trump era," an unnamed source told Iran’s state-run Press TV.

In Israel, media outlets have quoted unnamed intelligence sources as saying the country's Mossad spy service carried out the Natanz sabotage operation. Israel - widely believed to be the only Middle Eastern country with a nuclear arsenal - has not formally commented on the incident.

