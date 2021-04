Category: World Published on Sunday, 18 April 2021 06:53 Hits: 9

The Czech Republic ordered 18 Russian diplomats to leave the country, accusing them of being spies after Czech intelligence linked Russian military agents to a massive ammunition depot explosion in 2014.

