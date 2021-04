Category: World Published on Sunday, 18 April 2021 07:10 Hits: 6

MELBOURNE: Australia's federal government and the state of South Australia have signed a A$1.1 billion (US$851 million) deal to finance measures aimed at making energy more affordable and helping to curb carbon emissions. Australia said in December it could beat its target for cutting carbon ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/australia-s-federal-govt-and-south-australia-sign-us-851-million-14646312