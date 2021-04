Category: World Published on Saturday, 17 April 2021 16:51 Hits: 6

The Open Arms vessel was left at sea for 19 days after the Italian interior minister at the time did not allow it to dock at a Sicilian port. Matteo Salvini is accused of abuse of office and unlawful detention.

