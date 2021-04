Category: World Published on Friday, 16 April 2021 16:05 Hits: 3

Trump’s popularity with the base makes him odds-on favorite to be the GOP nominee, should he choose to run again. For now, the focus is on 2022.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2021/0416/Donald-who-Lower-profile-Trump-still-has-grip-on-GOP?icid=rss