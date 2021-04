Category: World Published on Friday, 16 April 2021 21:28 Hits: 1

RB Leipzig had a golden opportunity to put the heat on Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga when Hoffenheim visited the Red Bull Arena on Friday night. It was one that a blunt Leipzig failed to seize.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/bundesliga-rb-leipzig-miss-chance-to-close-gap-on-bayern-munich/a-57233524?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf