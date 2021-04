Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 April 2021 23:17 Hits: 1

Brazil’s full Supreme Court upheld a ruling Thursday annulling former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s corruption convictions, which cleared the way for him to run for a new presidential term next year.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210415-brazil-s-supreme-court-upholds-decision-annulling-lula-conviction