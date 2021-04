Category: World Published on Saturday, 17 April 2021 12:03 Hits: 4

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is at increasing risk of kidney failure and his vision is deteriorating after more than two weeks on hunger strike, a medical trade union with ties to the opposition politician said on Saturday. Read full story

