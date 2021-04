Category: World Published on Friday, 16 April 2021 17:46 Hits: 1

As the trial of Derek Chauvin – facing murder and manslaughter charges for George Floyd’s death – comes to an end, the jury will have to try to reach a verdict. But they won’t have testimony from Mr. Chauvin himself.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Justice/2021/0416/As-trial-wraps-why-didn-t-Derek-Chauvin-testify?icid=rss