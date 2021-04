Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 April 2021 13:42 Hits: 1

To help finance its massive post-pandemic infrastructure investment package, US President Joe Biden’s administration plans to increase corporate taxes and reduce the scope for profit-shifting by US-based multinationals. Although the proposed tax changes are likely to face opposition from congressional Republicans and big business, are any of the alternatives better?

