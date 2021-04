Category: World Published on Friday, 16 April 2021 14:46 Hits: 2

The team of imprisoned Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny has published details of what it alleges is a lavish residence belonging to President Vladimir Putin and kept from public view

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/navalny-team-expos%C3%A9-putin-residence/31207617.html