Category: World Published on Friday, 16 April 2021 16:10 Hits: 2

The U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan has expressed concern over the release from pretrial detention of Raimbek Matraimov, the controversial former deputy chief of the Kyrgyz Customs Service.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/united-states-embassy-expresses-disappointment-over-kyrgyz-powerbroker-release-from-custody/31207768.html