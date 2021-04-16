The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Largest Vaccine Producer Denounces US Raw Material Blockade

Category: World Hits: 3

Largest Vaccine Producer Denounces US Raw Material Blockade

India's Serum Institute (SII), the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, denounced on Friday that the U.S. government is blocking access to raw materials to produce the vaccines, which jeopardizes its distribution amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED:

Astrazeneca Vaccine 79 Percent Effective, Company Says

 

SII Chief Executive Adar Poonawalla called on Biden via Twitter remarking that "if we are to truly unite in beating this virus, on behalf of the vaccine industry outside the U.S., I humbly request you to lift the embargo of raw material exports out of the U.S. so that vaccine production can ramp up. Your administration has the details."

In February, Biden's administration enforced Defence Production Act, aiming to boost domestic production of the COVID-19 vaccines while blocking exports of raw material supplies to other manufacturers. This, after U.S. producers announced last year they would decrease their production target for 2021 due to a shortage of raw materials.

The decision pressured Biden, who promised to vaccinate 100 million people during his first 100 days in office. However, global distribution is starting to shake amid the blockade.

"The Novavax vaccine, of which we're a major manufacturer for, needs these items from the US...if we're talking about building capacity all over the world, the sharing of these critical raw materials is going to become a critical limiting factor - nobody has been able to address this so far," Poonawalla warned in March.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Largest-Vaccine-Producer-Denounces-US-Raw-Material-Blockade-20210416-0015.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version