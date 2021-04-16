Category: World Published on Friday, 16 April 2021 11:58 Hits: 2

The Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah has launched a chain of supermarkets that are stocked with Syrian, Iraqi and Iranian products at reduced prices that are accessible with a party-issued card. It’s a welcome initiative in a country crippled by a financial crisis and food shortages. But critics say it’s yet another bid by the powerful Shiite movement to win loyalty by providing services in a weak state and oversee a parallel economy.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210416-in-crisis-hit-lebanon-hezbollah-opens-supermarkets-for-eligible-shoppers