Category: World Published on Saturday, 17 April 2021 10:00 Hits: 8

KIRKUK, Iraq (Reuters) - Militants using explosives attacked two oil wells northwest of Kirkuk in northern Iraq on Saturday but no significant damage resulted and production was not affected, the Iraqi oil ministry said. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/04/17/militants-attack-north-iraq-oil-wells-production-unaffected---ministry