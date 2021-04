Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 April 2021 14:37 Hits: 2

Between Brexit and German Chancellor Angela Merkel's looming departure, there is no longer any question that Joe Biden's top European ally will be French President Emmanuel Macron. But the Biden administration must act fast to seize the opportunity – and that means shoring up Macron's support at home.

