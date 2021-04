Category: World Published on Friday, 16 April 2021 18:41 Hits: 2

Prosecutors have asked a Moscow military court to sentence a former senior officer of Russia's Federal Security Service to 11 years in prison after he and two others were caught with millions of dollars worth of cash in 2019.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/prosecutor-in-moscow-seeks-11-years-in-prison-for-former-fsb-officer-/31207875.html