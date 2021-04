Category: World Published on Friday, 16 April 2021 19:38 Hits: 2

Jailed Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny said on April 16 that prison authorities have threatened to put him in a straitjacket to force-feed him unless he halts his hunger strike.

