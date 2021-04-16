The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Myanmar's Opposition Conform National Unity Government

Category: World Hits: 4

Myanmar's Opposition Conform National Unity Government

Myanmar's opposition announced on Friday the formation of a National Unity government to confront the Military Junta, which took over power after the February 1 coup. This amid an alarming escalation of violence and repression by the Junta.

RELATED:

Myanmar: The Tenacity of The Protesters Is Relentless

In a statement, the opposition said that the top priority of the National Unity Government is "to finally bring an end to the great suffering of the people of Myanmar at the hands of a criminal, ruthless military Junta that has unleashed horrific violence against our people, including our children."

The National Unity Government insisted that it will guarantee that the cultural diversity in Myanmar is recognized and respected as it aims to represent "all ethnic nationalities" in the country.

Moreover, the shadow government pledged to "deliver justice for all Rohingya brothers." The National Unity Government will seek international support and recognition to take back authority from the Military Junta.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Myanmars-Opposition-Conform-National-Unity-Government-20210416-0019.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version