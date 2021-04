Category: World Published on Saturday, 17 April 2021 03:35 Hits: 5

Under the nearly $3-billion contract, SpaceX will develop a lander that will put the first woman and person of color on the moon. No human has set foot on Earth's satellite in almost 50 years.

