Category: World Published on Friday, 16 April 2021 16:30 Hits: 2

France is considering declaring a day of national tribute to the victims of the Covid-19 pandemic, having passed the milestone of 100,000 deaths on Thursday and in response to calls for such an homage by bereaved families and associations. A psychologist tells FRANCE 24 that talking about death could help survivors overcome the loss of their loved ones.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210416-france-considers-declaring-day-of-national-tribute-for-victims-of-covid-19