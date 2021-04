Category: World Published on Friday, 16 April 2021 19:51 Hits: 2

Raul Castro said Friday he is resigning as head of Cuba’s Communist Party, ending an era of formal leadership by he and his brother Fidel Castro that began with the 1959 revolution.

