Category: World Published on Saturday, 17 April 2021 02:10 Hits: 5

CHICAGO: Hundreds marched through the streets of Chicago on Friday (Apr 16) to protest the police shooting of Adam Toledo, a day after the city released a graphic video of a police officer shooting and killing the 13-year-old Latino boy in an alley two weeks ago. Demonstrators chanted "Hands up ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/protest-chicago-police-killing-13-year-old-boy-adam-toledo-14639606