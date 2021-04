Category: World Published on Friday, 16 April 2021 12:40 Hits: 2

Over the past year, the world witnessed unprecedentedly rapid development of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines, largely owing to US public investment. And now it is clearly in America’s national interest to scale up global vaccination efforts by supporting a waiver of intellectual property rights.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/president-biden-support-a-peoples-vaccine-2021-04-by-gordon-brown-et-al-2021-04