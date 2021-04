Category: World Published on Saturday, 17 April 2021 00:28 Hits: 4

U.S. President Joe Biden has called Iran's enrichment of uranium to 60 percent purity unhelpful but said the United States is “pleased” that Iran is still participating in indirect talks with Washington aimed at getting both countries back into compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal.

