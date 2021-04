Category: World Published on Saturday, 17 April 2021 06:03 Hits: 3

New Delhi went into a weekend lockdown Saturday as India faces a ferocious new coronavirus wave, with more than 200,000 fresh daily cases and families clamouring for drugs and hospital beds.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210417-new-delhi-enters-weekend-lockdown-as-india-s-covid-19-cases-surge