Category: World Published on Friday, 16 April 2021 21:03 Hits: 3

The World War II novel, based on true events, follows an orphaned elephant and a young zookeeper through struggles that demand courage and sacrifice.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Books/Book-Reviews/2021/0416/The-Elephant-of-Belfast-explores-love-loyalty-and-tragedy?icid=rss