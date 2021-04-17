Of course Boebert and Greene were the only ones to vote against the National Marrow Donor Program

Category: World Published on Saturday, 17 April 2021 02:20 Hits: 0

Tweedledum and Tweedledipshit are at it again, and this time (or, rather, once again) real people’s lives are on the line.

Well, no, they’re not, actually, because these two are just a couple of windy assholes whistling in the willows, where no one can really hear them, evoking the age-old philosophical conundrum: “If Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert fart Bible verses in the forest in their original Aramaic, will they still be entered into the Congressional Record?”

Ladies and germs, Reps. Boebert and Greene are the only ghouls among a phalanx of ghoulish Grand Old Partiers who are actually ghoulish enough to vote against reauthorizing the National Marrow Donor Program, which maintains a database of potentially lifesaving bone marrow donors.

Newsweek:

The TRANSPLANT Act passed the lower chamber in a resounding 415-2 vote on Thursday night. A further 12 lawmakers did not vote on the bill—including another freshman Republican, Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina. Under the bill, the National Marrow Donor Program would be reauthorized for a further five years. The program keeps an inventory of cord blood and a database of bone marrow donors for matches with patients diagnosed with leukemia and other fatal blood diseases.

One day, Jewish space laser technology may advance to the point where it can be used in concert with more traditional therapies to attack malignant cells, but until that glorious day, the National Marrow Donor Program is many gravely ill Americans’ only hope.

So why did these kooky kard-karrying Karens (granted, that’s one too many Ks) vote the way they did?

In a statement, Rep. Greene's spokesman Nick Dyer said: "Nothing in this bill prevents the funding of aborted fetal tissue by taxpayers. It opens the door for the NIH to use this bill to research the remains of babies who were murdered in the womb." "This bill added hundreds of millions of dollars to the national debt, while not receiving a CBO score or going through the committee process," Rep. Boebert added.

Okay, sure. You know, I want the government to start a tissue database for people who’d like a third arm installed for 24/7 face-palming purposes, but maybe we should save lives first.

Needless to say, very few people were impressed or amused by this little shit show.

Who votes against the National Marrow Donor Program, you ask? Well, @ mtgreenee and @laurenboebert — that’s who. The “new face” of the Republican Party, everyone! https://t.co/znvj1c7w55 April 16, 2021

This powerful letter—from marrow recipient to donor—is worth a read. You might find a little dust in your eye if you do. Is someone cutting onions?

I was a bone marrow donor in 1991 to an unrelated leukemia patient. I met him, his wife, & 4 year old son in 1992. He lived nearly 22 years after the donation. Below is the letter he wrote to me in 1992. What is wrong with these people? pic.twitter.com/7fqCxIkzNb April 16, 2021

Taking a stand against a bone marrow donor program is definitely… gutsy April 16, 2021

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society has estimated that around 150 people die every day in the U.S. from such ailments. These aren’t rare diseases, so this reauthorization bill is a big deal.

But the real imperative? Don’t fuck with fetuses. We also have a Democratic president now, so it’s absolutely vital that Republicans pretend to care about deficits.

Enjoy the afterlife, assholes! Though I’m not sure it will meet your expectations.

”This guy is a natural. Sometimes I laugh so hard I cry." — Bette Midler on author Aldous J. Pennyfarthing via Twitter. Need a thorough Trump cleanse? Thanks to Goodbye, Asshat: 101 Farewell Letters to Donald Trump, Dear F*cking Lunatic, Dear Pr*sident A**clown and Dear F*cking Moron, you can purge the Trump years from your soul sans the existential dread. Only laughs from here on out. Click those links, yo!

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2026197