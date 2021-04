Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 April 2021 23:52 Hits: 7

A 13-year-old Chicago boy appears to have dropped a handgun and begun raising his hands less than a second before a police officer shot and killed him last month, footage released Thursday under community pressure shows.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210415-chicago-releases-video-of-police-fatally-shooting-13-year-old-boy