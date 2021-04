Category: World Published on Friday, 16 April 2021 10:23 Hits: 4

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai was jailed for 12 months on Friday for helping to lead one of the city's biggest-ever protests. He was one of several leading activists to be sentenced, including Hong Kong's so-called “father of democracy” Martin Lee.

