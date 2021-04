Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 April 2021 15:54 Hits: 2

The world’s richest countries are failing to champion the global cooperation needed to defeat the pandemic. At June’s G7 summit in the United Kingdom, leaders must agree on a financial plan to underpin international collaboration on COVID-19, starting with equitable access to vaccines.

