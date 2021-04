Category: World Published on Friday, 16 April 2021 01:29 Hits: 3

Mumia Abu-Jamal, the internationally celebrated black writer and radio journalist, had previously been diagnosed with heart failure, diabetes, liver cirrhosis and recently, COVID-19, leading to supporters calling for his freedom after having spent nearly 40 years in prison without a fair hearing.

