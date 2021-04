Category: World Published on Friday, 16 April 2021 07:34 Hits: 3

The historic site which has housed Rome's stray cats for years will get a facelift to attract more tourists. Can myths and felines be the Eternal City's next double attraction?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/ruins-gods-and-cats-rome-s-area-sacra-to-be-renovated/a-57209872?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf