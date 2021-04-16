The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

A page turns in Cuba as Raul Castro makes way for next generation

A page turns in Cuba as Raul Castro makes way for next generation Raul Castro is due officially to step down from Cuban political life during the country's Communist Party congress that begins Friday. He is expected to cede the post of party secretary-general, the country's most powerful role, to Miguel Diaz-Canel, who took over from Castro as Cuba's president in 2018. The move represents a new step in the transition of power from the Castro family to a new generation born after the 1959 revolution.

