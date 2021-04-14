Tucker Carlson's latest shtick gets big thumbs-up from white nationalist hate group

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 15:48 Hits: 0

My father helped run a construction company when I was a kid, and he was pretty hands-on with his work. While he was perfectly at home in the office drawing up plans (or whatever construction guys do; I never had much interest in his profession, though I know he was good at it), he did occasionally regale us kids with tales of the times he had to crawl through sewers to find something or other. (I assume he was looking for leaks, though again, these stories didn't really resonate with me because they didn't end with him being accosted by a Star Wars trash-compactor monster or, say, Ripley.)

Never in a million years did I think I'd follow in his footsteps—until now. Because, my good fellow travelers, "crawling through a sewer" is basically what I had to do to bring you this tweet. And it's a doozy.

Commenting on the recent nativist rhetoric of Tucker Carlson—the frozen TV dinner of frozen TV dinner heirs—VDARE, a bona fide right-wing hate group, gave ol' Tucker a hale and hearty huzzah.







For the nontweeters: "This segment is one of the best things Fox News has ever aired and was filled with ideas and talking points http://VDARE.com pioneered many years ago. You should watch the whole thing."

And what was in this "great" Tucker segment? As VDARE noted in its synopsis, it's chock-full of hysterical fear vis-à-vis brown people:



Demographic change is the key to the Democratic party's political ambitions. Let's say that again for emphasis because it is the secret to the entire immigration debate. Demographic change is the key to the Democratic party's political initiative. In order to win and maintain power, Democrats plan to change the population of the country. He brought up California to prove his point. He explained how the state once voted for Republicans, but now is overwhelming blue thanks to mass immigration. He blamed Ronald Reagan, one of the last Republicans to win the state.

Hear that? Ronald Reagan was a mushy-headed bleeding-heart liberal. This is how far off the beam these folks have fallen.

Incidentally, the Southern Poverty Law Center has designated VDARE a white nationalist hate group. In its description of the organization, SPLC notes that VDARE.com "regularly publishes articles by prominent white nationalists, race scientists and anti-Semites."

So this is who Tucker Carlson is, just in case you were wondering: a hero of the noxious, racist right. The Anti-Defamation League called for Carlson's ouster after he invoked the racist "great replacement theory" last Thursday, and now he's doubled down, in the process earning himself enthusiastic praise from white nationalists.

He knows what he's doing and, more importantly, Fox News knows what he's doing. And yet he persists. I mean, just because Tucker Carlson looks like a roadie for Kenny G doesn't mean he's not vicious as hell.

His latest dog-whistling is proof enough of that.

