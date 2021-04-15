Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 April 2021 08:25 Hits: 1

In an interview with FRANCE 24, Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said he had called for a summit with the prime ministers of Egypt and Ethiopia to "break the deadlock" over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam. Talks on the issue are currently at an impasse and he urged his counterparts to respond favourably to his offer. The Sudanese premier said that Ethiopia's plan to fill the dam "unilaterally" in July made a resolution of the dispute all the more urgent.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/the-interview/20210415-sudanese-pm-urges-egypt-ethiopia-counterparts-to-attend-summit-on-nile-dam-dispute