The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Sudanese PM urges Egypt, Ethiopia counterparts to attend summit on Nile Dam dispute

Category: World Hits: 1

Sudanese PM urges Egypt, Ethiopia counterparts to attend summit on Nile Dam dispute In an interview with FRANCE 24, Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said he had called for a summit with the prime ministers of Egypt and Ethiopia to "break the deadlock" over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam. Talks on the issue are currently at an impasse and he urged his counterparts to respond favourably to his offer. The Sudanese premier said that Ethiopia's plan to fill the dam "unilaterally" in July made a resolution of the dispute all the more urgent.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/the-interview/20210415-sudanese-pm-urges-egypt-ethiopia-counterparts-to-attend-summit-on-nile-dam-dispute

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version