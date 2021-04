Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 April 2021 08:41 Hits: 1

KUALA LUMPUR (Bernama): A total of 653,531 individuals in the first phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme have received both doses of their vaccine shots. Read full story

