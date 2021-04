Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 April 2021 07:53 Hits: 1

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany jumped on Thursday by 29,426 to 3.073 million, the biggest increase since Jan. 8 as the government seeks to push through tougher nationwide curbs to try to contain a third wave of the virus.

