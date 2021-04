Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 16:54 Hits: 1

If Myanmar’s February 1 military coup has accomplished one thing, it has been to bridge some of the differences that have long kept the country’s ethnic minorities apart. Now protesting side by side against the junta, Myanmar’s ethnic groups hope to build a more equitable and federal Myanmar, and are picking up arms together.

