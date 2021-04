Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 April 2021 07:45 Hits: 4

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Health Minister Jens Spahn urged the country's 16 federal states to impose tougher restrictions quickly to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus and not to wait until a national law on measures is passed. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/04/15/germany039s-spahn-tells-states-to-toughen-covid-restrictions-quickly