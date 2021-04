Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 07:41 Hits: 1

Former Kyrgyz Prime Minister Kubanychbek Jumaliev, who was charged with corruption, has been released from pretrial detention after he paid an equivalent of $11.8 million in compensatory damages to the state treasury.

