Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 April 2021 00:44 Hits: 3

Brenton Tarrant shot and killed 51 people at two mosques in Christchuch in 2019. He had been expected to appear in court to challenge his prison conditions and his designation as a terrorist.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/new-zealand-2019-mosque-shooter-fails-to-show-up-in-court/a-57207706?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf